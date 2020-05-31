Trump Tells Reporters ‘MAGA Loves The Black People’

Articles

As usual, our Arsonist-in-Chief is doing his best to makes things worse as protests erupt across the country following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, but refusing to take any responsibility for throwing fuel on the fire: In rambling remarks to press before taking off on a flight to Florida — in hopes of witnessing the Falcon 9 rocket launch — Trump was asked about his tweets that disparaged the protesters outside the White House Friday night. The protesters, demonstrating against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, were ultimately forced away from the White House in the early morning hours after a series of scuffles with Secret Service personnel. Trump subsequently tweeted Saturday morning, without proof, that the protesters had been “professionally organized,” and “professionally managed.” He added: “Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

