Atlanta Mayor: 'I Wish That Trump Would Just Be Quiet'

Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took Donald Trump out to the woodshed on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper Sunday morning for his remarks and tweets about the unrest in cities this weekend. Tapper asked specifically about Trump's tweets on Saturday threatening protesters outside the White House with vicious dogs and ominous weapons: ....got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020 ....have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020 Lance Bottoms was visibly disgusted with Trump. "He should just stop talking," she sighed. "“This is like Charlottesville all over again, He speaks and he makes it worse.”

