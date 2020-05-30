Michael Flynn Is The Traitor To America We Always Thought He Was

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 20:31 Hits: 13

Remember that time President Barack Obama followed the rules and didn't break any laws but Trump tried to still create scandals about him and blame him for all the sh*t Trump can't get right himself? Well, in the most recent fiasco where Trump did that, his pathetic "Obamagate" tantrum, he couldn't help but make things even worse for himself — and Michael Flynn, the convicted felon who admitted to lying to the FBI. During Phase 1 of Trump's attempt to launch "Obamagate" into the news cycle, Trump's acting DNI, Richard Grenell released classified documents related to Flynn's case that showed...wait for it...Obama had done nothing wrong. During Phase 2 of the launch, Trump was aided by his brand newly-confirmed Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe. In order to prove the Obama administration's keeping an eye on Flynn was a witch hunt of the highest order — a conspiracy to destroy Trump! — Ratcliffe released the transcripts to Flynn's conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak! That'll show 'em! Except...oops. It turns out, those conversations prove nothing except that Flynn was most definitely a traitorous conspirator with Russia, working to undermine free and fair elections in the good ole U S of A. David Corn, of Mother Jones wrote:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/michael-flynn-traitor-america-we-always