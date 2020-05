Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 11:01 Hits: 3

From Trump's tweets to funding issues, the U.S. Postal Service is under pressure as voters are set to turn increasingly toward mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image credit: Mark Lennihan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/30/865258362/as-more-americans-prepare-to-vote-by-mail-postal-service-faces-big-challenges?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics