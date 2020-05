Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020

After four days of online campaigning and speechmaking, the Libertarian Party has selected its nominee. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Jorgensen, an activist who teaches psychology at Clemson University.

