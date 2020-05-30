Trump Plans To Sell Yet More Armaments To Saudi Arabia

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 17:16 Hits: 9

As first reported by The Daily Beast Wednesday, U.S. officials are eager to sell more arms to Saudi Arabia despite continuing objections from both Democrats and Republicans over Riyadh’s killing of civilians in the six-year-long war in Yemen. Indeed, lawmakers were furious last year when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed 22 deals totaling $8.1 billion more in weapons to the Saudis after declaring a bogus emergency over Iran designed to circumvent the will of Congress. Donald Trump vetoed the congressional vote to block those sales. Two weeks ago, at Pompeo’s urging, Trump announced to Congress he would fire Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general who was in the final stages of investigating whether that “emergency” had been declared illegally.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-plans-sell-yet-more-armaments-saudi