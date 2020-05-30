Keith Ellison: White Supremacists May Be Sabotaging George Floyd Protests With Violence And Arson

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 17:24 Hits: 10

During this morning’s press conference, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey all said that the criminal actors in this week’s protests seem to be from outside the community. Walz is now consulting with the Department of Homeland Security about the possibility of foreign intervention. MSNBC host Joy Reid broke away from the presser to discuss the issue with Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison. In addition to the fact that Carter said that every person arrested last night was from outside the state, Ellison said there is video evidence of outside infiltration, too.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/keith-ellison-white-supremacists-may-be