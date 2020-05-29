Dissenter Weekly: Reality Winner Predicted DOJ Would Pretend They Never Received Request For Release

Articles

Billie Winner-Davis, the mother of NSA whistleblower Reality Winner, admits she did not believe it. Her daughter told her the Justice Department, or Bureau of Prisons, would claim she never filed for compassionate release at Federal Medical Center Carswell.

Winner also suggested they would “mysteriously lose the form,” and as it turns out, that is essentially the bureaucratic game they are playing with her life as the coronavirus remains a risk in prisons throughout the United States.

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola breaks down the Justice Department’s effort to thwart Winner’s appeal for release from prison.

Later in the show, Gosztola discusses a report [PDF] from Florida Public Environmental Employees for Responsibility (PEER) on a major Orlando wastewater treatment facility that they say is “responsible for nearly 200 sewage overflows spewing 3.4 million gallons into both local surface waters and wetlands” as well as “city streets.”

The pollution is fueling algal blooms that are devastating to water ecosystems, and authorities with the ability to enforce regulations are doing nothing about this massive contamination.

Julian Assange Update: Next Hearing To Focus On COVID-19 Risks In Belmarsh Prison

