ICYMI: Catch Up On The Week&#8217;s News From TPM

The killing of a black man named George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis has set off a wave of protests in the Minnesota city and across the country. Some of the Minneapolis protests have turned violent, with looting and rioting.
President Trump tweeted a threat late Thursday directed at protesters, saying “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Twitter pinned a warning on the tweet for “glorifying violence.”
