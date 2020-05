Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 21:44 Hits: 6

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced Friday his panel will hold a hearing on police use of force after the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Graham said in a statement...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500197-senate-to-hold-hearing-on-police-use-of-force-after-george-floyd-killing