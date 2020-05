Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 02:24 Hits: 11

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Friday that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should force members of his caucus to call off hearings and business meetings scheduled next week as part of GOP investigations tied to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500235-schumer-to-gop-cancel-conspiracy-hearings-on-origins-of-russia-probe