Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 20:02 Hits: 8

President Trump and Twitter have gone to war over some of Trump's provocative tweets. Twitter on Friday has placed a "public interest notice" on Trump's tweet about the violence in Minneapolis.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/29/865685770/trump-vs-twitter-what-swift-change-in-this-relationship-means-for-the-nation?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics