Look Of Leadership: Biden Or Trump?

On Friday afternoon, Joe Biden and Donald Trump each made statements to the press. Joe Biden addressed the nation with a calm and unifying message of hope, compassion and optimism, while acknowledging the need for us all to do better on a variety of issues, but mainly race relations stemming from the horrific murder of unarmed black men in the United States. Unifying, hopeful and calm. That was Joe Biden. An hour later, Donald Trump started his Friday afternoon press conference - a full 50 minutes late. He ranted for 8 solid minutes about China, Hong Kong, the "Wuhan Virus" (aka COVID for non-racists) and the WHO, in which he said the U.S. was terminating their membership. He then stormed off the stage without taking a single question. He said nothing about unifying the country. Not a word about COVID. Not a word about Minneapolis. Just an unhinged rant where he read (poorly) a pre-written speech he had obviously never read before. Squinting, weak and scared. That was Donald Trump. Here's where he decides we're leaving the WHO in the midst of a pandemic: President Trump says U.S. is terminating relationship with World Health Organization, blaming Beijing and WHO for coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/NH1mMqtlC7 pic.twitter.com/Sa1VQjJO7x — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 29, 2020

