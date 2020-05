Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 15:59 Hits: 2

Two former Senate Judiciary Committee chairmen — one a Republican and the other a Democrat — are urging the Supreme Court to continue livestreaming its oral arguments after the coronavirus pandemic is over.Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Pat Leahy...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500118-grassley-leahy-urge-roberts-to-permanently-air-supreme-court-arguments