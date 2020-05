Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 17:51 Hits: 6

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Friday that the next potential relief bill will be the final coronavirus stimulus legislation."We're taking a careful look at a fourth and final bill. You can anticipate the decision being made...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500146-mcconnell-next-coronavirus-bill-will-be-final-covid-19-package