Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 17:28 Hits: 8

President Trump said the U.S. would take a number of steps after China's central government asserted more direct authority over the territory, which it had pledged to treat differently.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/29/864538684/trump-set-to-discuss-response-to-chinas-grab-of-hong-kong?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics