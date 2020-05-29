Friday News Dump: White People Notice America Is Racist AF, And Other News

Articles

UPDATE: Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington just announced. @kare11 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) May 29, 2020 Things have always been bad for black people in America, but now it's being documented on camera. Even white people are starting to notice! My other colleague @joshscampbell is also on the scene in Minneapolis. He just reported that police approached him, asked him who he was with, he said CNN. And they say “ok, you’re good.” This is minutes after Omar, who is black and Latino, was arrested nearby. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 29, 2020

