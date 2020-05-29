Joe Biden Speaks On George Floyd Killing: 'We Are A Country With An Open Wound'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 17:37 Hits: 6

Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the killing of George Floyd. Earlier today, Biden tweeted this: Enough. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020 This is not abstract: a black reporter was arrested while doing his job this morning, while the white police officer who killed George Floyd remains free. I am glad swift action was taken, but this, to me, says everything. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020 I will not lift the President’s tweet. I will not give him that amplification. But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I’m furious, and you should be too. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020 I will be speaking more about the events in Minnesota later today. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/live-joe-biden-speaks-george-floyd-killing