Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 17:59 Hits: 8

Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd until he was dead, has been taken into custody pending charges. This post will be updated as more information is available. UPDATE: The prosecutor says Chauvin has been charged with 3rd degree murder UPDATE 2: The full complaint against Chauvin is here.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/officer-who-put-his-knee-george-floyds