The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

&#8220;I Just Beat COVID&#8221;

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

For reasons which escape me, President declares, “I just beat COVID.”

Late Update: Several of you noted that the President must have meant he “just beat COVID” in the sense that he arrived back in the US just before COVID arrived in the country. He arrived back in the US on February 25th. So, narrowly speaking, even this isn’t true. But it was before the major confirmed outbreak started in March. So I think this must be what he meant: a) because it is the only non-absurd explanation (a hard standard for Trump), b) but more importantly because it’s the only explanation which makes the one statement have any logical connection to the one that preceded it. (Making nonsensical statements to own the libs …)

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/NtfuNZcPlwI/i-just-beat-covid

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version