Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 23:51 Hits: 5

Some of the most high-profile figures of the Obama administration are among a list of officials Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) would like to subpoena as part of his investigation into the FBI's probe of Russian election meddling and the Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500052-comey-rice-clapper-among-gop-senators-targets-for-subpoenas-amid-obama-era