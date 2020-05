Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 02:46 Hits: 6

Republican Sen. James Lankford (Okla.) said Thursday that the State Department should continue processing passports remotely after learning its facing a huge backlog in applications.After the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500068-gop-senator-calls-of-state-department-to-renew-passport-applications