OANN 'Reporter' Stupidly Asks If Trump Can Depose Joe Scarborough

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 22:29 Hits: 5

Donald Trump's favorite fake news network, OANN, has been sending its play acting "reporter" to the White House press briefings for the last few months and her questions have gotten more ridiculous by the week. Just last week she asked Kayleigh McEnany if Trump will pardon President Obama. LOL. Today she upped the ante, asking about Trump's non-stop tweeting about the heartbreaking death of Joe Scarborough's aide almost 20 years ago and the unproven evidence that Scarborough had anything to do with it. The widower of the aide actually sent an impassioned letter to Jack Dorsey (head of Twitter) asking for him to take down the tweets, which Twitter refused to do. So OANN decided to keep the story in the news even longer by asking the most inane question: "If Joe Scarborough were innocent, couldn't he sue Donald Trump for defamation? And then, in turn, couldn't Donald Trump's attorneys immediately depose Joe Scarborough and allow him to go under oath and explain how this 28-year old woman was found dead by his desk with multiple skull fractures? Wouldn't Donald Trump welcome a defamation suit from Joe Scarborough?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/oann-reporters-stupidly-asks-if-trump-can