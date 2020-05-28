Trump Retweets 'The Only Good Democrat Is A Dead Democrat' Video

Articles

About a week ago, a New Mexico County Commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump Couy Griffin put this on their Facebook page. We covered it here at Crooks and Liars. Well, apparently, Trump saw the story in the Daily Beast yesterday where Griffin wasn't backing down, despite the outcry. Trump apparently liked it so much he retweeted the tweet containing the video. Source: The Daily Beast As the head of Cowboys for Trump, Couy Griffin has led pro-Trump horse rides through Washington, D.C., and posed for a photo in the White House with Donald Trump. He’s a superfan of the president and on May 17, he made the case that Democrats should die. “I’ve come to a place where I’ve come to a conclusion where the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” Griffin said to cheers at a rally at a New Mexico church. He was there to defy a public safety order pertaining to the coronavirus. Griffin, a county commissioner in the state, hastily added that he only meant Democrats who were dead in “the political sense”—an effort at cleanup he repeated in an interview with The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

