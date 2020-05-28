The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Latest Lincoln Project Ad Slaps A New Name On #MoscowMitch

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Via Morning Consult, the new Lincoln Project ad dubs Mitch McConnell "rich Mitch": A new minute-long spot from the Lincoln Project, shared with Morning Consult ahead of its Thursday release, takes aim at the Kentucky Republican’s personal wealth, dubbing him “rich Mitch,” and contrasts his financial standing with negative statistics about the Bluegrass State during his 35 years in Washington. While the super PAC — whose stated mission is to defeat “Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box” — has previously produced spots aimed at weakening Republican senators viewed as vulnerable in Maine, Colorado, Arizona and North Carolina, McConnell’s race is not on anyone’s list of tossups. And unlike the others before it, the ad does not attempt to directly tie McConnell to Trump, instead only nodding to the president in passing photos alongside the majority leader. Reed Galen, an independent political consultant and co-founder of the group, said in an interview that McConnell is a Lincoln Project target due to his status as a Washington power player and leader of the vulnerable incumbents. The ads, Galen said, are part of “the beginning of the story we’re telling about these senators, not the end of it.” In an email, McConnell campaign spokesperson Kate Cooksey said that “no scam PAC of grifters has ever been less relevant and no group of consultants will be forgotten faster than this group of thieves who bet everything on three days of dishonest ads in Kentucky.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/new-lincoln-project-ad-has-new-name

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version