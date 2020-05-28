WATCH: Dem's Epic Rant As GOP Rep HIDES His Positive Covid Status

Articles

Rep. Brian Sims, a Philadelphia Democrat, went on Twitter and Facebook last night to share some shocking news. He says a Republican colleague tested positive for COVID-19 -- and no one told the Democrats who worked on the same committee. Via MetroWeekly: Sims, a member of the State Government Committee, specifically called for the resignation of, and the possible prosecution of, the member who allegedly tested positive, whom he identified as Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Annville), as well as Speaker Mike Turzai (R-Marshall Township) and other Republican leaders, for allegedly conspiring to conceal the fact that GOP lawmakers had tested positive for COVID-19. Sims claims that Turzai and Republican House leaders failed to inform Democratic House members about their potential risk of exposure until Wednesday, even though Republican colleagues were aware that a member had tested positive and took steps to quarantine themselves so as not to infect their own families, without extending the same courtesy to Democrats. Spokespeople for Diamond and Turzai were not immediately available for comment. In his Facebook Live broadcast, Sims eviscerated Republicans for their response to the news of a positive test, and for their hypocrisy in pushing to reopen government and public spaces while knowing at least one, if not several, of their members were infected with COVID-19.

