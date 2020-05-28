Fox Host Calls Out Press Sec&#8217;s Vote-By-Mail Double Standard: ‘Why Is It OK For You To Do It?’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 16:56 Hits: 2

Fox News host Ed Henry pressed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to explain on Thursday why it was kosher for her to vote-by-mail no less than 11 times in the past decade while President Donald Trump demands the average voter be prohibited from doing the same.

During an interview with McEnany, Henry brought up the Tampa Bay Times report that revealed she had mailed in her ballot in every single Florida election she’s voted in since 2010, exposing yet another double standard in the Trump administration’s opposition to mail-in voting and false claims of election fraud (Trump himself voted by mail in Florida’s primary election in March).

“So why is it okay for you to do it?” the Fox News host asked. “I understand you’re traveling and you’re in a different city, but how can we be assured that your votes were counted accurately, but when other people do it, it’s fraud?”

McEnany argued that Americans are “absolutely entitled to request an absentee ballot and to cast your ballot by mail” if they’re “working out of state” and their “domicile is in a different state.”

“I’m entitled to that. The average viewer watching is entitled to that,” the White House press secretary said. “The President has no qualms with that. He’s for absentee voting for a reason.”

“What he’s not for is mass mail-in voting, what [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s asking for, which we know is subject to fraud,” she added (there is no proof voting by mail leads to election fraud).

McEnany also falsely claimed that the 112 percent of registered voters in L.A. County, California is evidence of potential voter fraud, a conservative talking point that has been debunked by California’s election officials.

The officials point out that the figure touted by right-wingers includes “inactive voters,” or California residents who either moved or passed away and therefore do not receive election materials.

Watch McEnany below:

McEnany defends her mail-in votes, falsely claims that 112 percent of voters in LA County receive ballots. pic.twitter.com/O0UObwC8cs — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 28, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/aKBX99Nf750/fox-host-press-secretary-double-standard-vote-by-mail