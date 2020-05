Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 20:04 Hits: 10

Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, owns up to $1.64 million in stocks in companies related to the government's pandemic response. This could violate conflict-of-interest laws.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/28/864410880/stocks-belonging-to-pence-chief-of-staff-could-violate-conflict-of-interest-laws?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics