Kayleigh McEnany Lies About Vote By Mail; She Voted By Mail Eleven Times

Fox News, the Trump administration and now conservatives at large are flipping out because Twitter is finally fact-checking Donald Trump. At least they're adding a note to Stable Genius's bogus claim that massive fraud will be committed if mail-in voting is allowed during a pandemic. Facts and actual proof are meaningless to TrumpWorld. To wit: Trump's new press secretary cited phony statistics to claim that up to 12% of all mail-in votes could be fraudulent. After the Tampa Bay Times reported that Kayleigh McEnany has used mail-in voting around 11 times in ten years, Fox News host Ed Henry asked her why it was okay for her to use mail-in ballots but when the rest of America uses it, she considers it fraud. Kayleigh said Trump is fine with absentee ballots for Americans but only on his terms. She cites working out of state as a good reason that makes it allowable but apparently a highly infectious and deadly virus that's killed 100,000 Americans and is still active is not good enough. Kayleigh said, "What he’s not for is mass, mail-in voting, what Nancy Pelosi is asking for, which is subject to fraud.” She continued, "Where automatically let the state send all of its voter rolls a ballot where in LA County you have 112% of the population registered," she said. "Ask yourself how that happens. And 112% gets a ballot wielding at least 12% subjective fraud. So that's what he's against."

