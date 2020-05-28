This October Tweet From Joe Biden Aged Well

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 18:43 Hits: 4

Well, isn't this prescient? We are not prepared for a pandemic. Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security. We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores. https://t.co/1qqpgayUEX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 25, 2019 That's the presumptive Democratic 2020 candidate for president, Joe Biden, expressing deep concern about a Washington Post report citing our nation's lack of preparedness for a pandemic. In October 2019. As one twitter user pointed out, this tweet deserves — especially now — to go viral. How does this tweet not have 10 million retweets. He’s literally warning us six five months before the crisis that the government is not prepared. We know now how right he was. This is leadership. #Biden2020 — Lebowski Urban Achiever (@UrbanAchiever) May 28, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/joe-biden-tweet-october-2019-about