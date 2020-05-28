Falwell Jr. Says He'll Only Wear Mask If It Features 'Governor Blackface' And Klan Hood

Articles

Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020

Jerry Falwell Jr. has been pushing anti-COVID-19 propaganda for a couple of months now. He tried to keep Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, open during quarantine. He did this in opposition against everyone in Lynchburg and the greater area. He was forced to close the school as reality struck. His school has subsequently been sued for trying to keep students’ money, having mislead many into believing the school was going to be open during the pandemic.

