The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pelosi Slams Trump For Going On &#8216;Ego Trip&#8217; Over Republican Convention

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) railed against President Trump on Wednesday for threatening to relocate the Republican National Convention away from its scheduled venue in Charlotte, North Carolina if the state’s governor won’t budge on coronavirus-related restrictions.

When asked whether the Republican and Democratic conventions should still be held in late August, Pelosi responded that she doesn’t believe holding the conventions at full capacity is realistic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who would say at this point that tens of thousands of people should come together for a political convention, no matter how great an ego trip it is for somebody,” Pelosi said, alluding to Trump’s repeated insistence that the Republican National Convention be held as planned.

Pelosi’s remarks come just two days after Trump and Vice President Mike Pence threatened to yank the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if Gov. Roy Cooper (D) won’t permit the event to be held at full capacity.

After the President issued his threat to Cooper on Monday, several Republicans — which include Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), Florida GOP chair Joe Gruters and Texas GOP chair James Dickey — have tried to woo Trump into relocating the RNC to their states.

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/vmWTONw3u3w/pelosi-trump-ego-trip-republican-national-convention

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version