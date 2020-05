Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 20:08 Hits: 2

As states move to expand mail-in and absentee voting in response to the pandemic, the political parties are going to court to make sure the rules do not hurt them in November.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/27/863422759/the-legal-fight-over-mail-in-and-absentee-voting-intensifies-during-the-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics