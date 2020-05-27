The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Spews Dangerous Disinformation About Coronavirus

Category: World Politics

Tucker Carlson opened his show this Tuesday with yet another dangerous rant, accusing CNN and MSNBC of fearmongering and peddling panic over the coronavirus pandemic, and lying about whether or not lockdowns help stop the spread of the deadly disease. Carlson did his best to downplay the images we saw over the holiday weekend of Americans packed on beaches and in swimming pools and bars at Lake of the Ozarks, telling his viewers that getting outside is good for you: We hope you had a happy Memorial Day weekend. It's possible you have spent, along with millions of others, months trapped indoors per government order because of the coronavirus. So, getting outside makes all the difference -- grilling a hamburger in the fresh air, hitting the park, walking on the beach for a couple of hours. It's essential. All of us needed it. Nature is medicine. Happy, balanced people understand that intuitively. You can't just sit on a couch all day barking at other people on social media. Your soul will rot if you do that.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/foxs-tucker-carlson-continues-spreading

