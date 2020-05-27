IRONY: Anti Vote-By-Mail Press Secretary Voted By Mail 11 Times In Last 10 Years

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 18:05 Hits: 4

The White House's newest Press Secretary has some explaining to do. While she has been standing at the podium for weeks decrying vote by mail, parroting Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about illegal voting, it turns out Kayleigh McEnany herself LOVES voting by mail. In fact, the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Kayleigh has voted by mail 11 times in 10 years. ELEVEN TIMES. Well, isn't that interesting. The White House claims voting by mail is an open invitation to election fraud, crime, ballot stuffing and has even said the quiet part out loud - that if people are allowed to vote by mail, Republicans would always lose. Fact check on that statement: FALSE. So, why is Kayleigh voting by mail so much? She is from Tampa and has voted by mail in every single election since 2010. Most recently she voted by mail in the 2020 Presidential Primary back in March of this year. Donald Trump also voted by mail this year. But, you know, it isn't good enough for the little people. Just last week Kayleigh said that voting by mail was fine for Donald Trump because "the president is, after all, the president, which means he’s here in Washington. He’s unable to cast his vote down in Florida, his state of residence.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/irony-anti-vote-mail-wh-press-secretary