CO Restaurant Owners Who Went Viral For Crowded Mother's Day Opening Sue State

The C&C Coffee and Kitchen, a Castle Rock, Colorado diner, went viral over Mother’s Day weekend when it reopened for dine-in service in spite of a Colorado public health order with a video of the busy restaurant—and few mask-wearers—that was spread all over social media. Gov. Jared Polis responded by suspending the restaurant’s license indefinitely with a 30-day minimum and called the restaurant an “immediate health hazard.” Now, owners of the restaurant are suing Gov. Polis, the state, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), arguing that their constitutional rights have been violated, as reported by The Denver Channel.

