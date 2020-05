Articles

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) came to the defense of former Rep. Joe Scarborough (R-Fla.) and the widower of a former Scarborough staffer after President Trump said without evidence again on Wednesday that the woman's death was "a Cold Case"...

