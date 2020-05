Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 23:12 Hits: 2

A link is added to a tweet in which the president claims without evidence that mail-in ballots are fraudulent. A Twitter spokesman says the tweet wasn't deleted because it didn't discourage voting.

(Image credit: Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/26/862797418/twitter-points-users-to-fact-checks-of-trump-tweets-for-the-first-time?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics