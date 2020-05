Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Tensions between President Trump and Twitter escalate as he tweets a threat to "strongly regulate" or shut down social media platforms, which he accuses of silencing conservative viewpoints.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

