Trump Pals Plan Intervention So He'll Stop Tweeting About Joe Scarborough

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 11:32 Hits: 6

New reporting from Gabriel Sherman confirms what we have long suspected: Trump sees himself as the biggest victim of the coronavirus pandemic: As he headed into Memorial Day weekend, Donald Trump complained that he was COVID-19’s biggest victim. “He was just in a fucking rage,” said a person who spoke with Trump late last week. “He was saying, ‘This is so unfair to me! Everything was going great. We were cruising to reelection!” Even as the death toll neared 100,000 and unemployment ranks swelled to over 38 million, Trump couldn’t see the pandemic as anything other than something that had happened to him. “The problem is he has no empathy,” the adviser said. Trump complained that he should have been warned about the virus sooner. “The intelligence community let me down!” he said. Actually, U.S. intelligence agencies issued warnings about the coronavirus “in more than a dozen classified briefings prepared for President Trump in January and February, months during which he continued to play down the threat,” The Washington Post has reported. Apparently, Trump was too busy watching Fox & Friends to read them.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-pals-plan-intervention-make-him-stop