Biden On Trump: 'Talk About A Guy Who's Missing A Step'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 12:49 Hits: 6

CNN's Dana Bash has Vice President Joe Biden's first in-person interview since the pandemic, and she asked him about vice presidential candidates. "Is the vetting starting formally already?" she asked. "Well, I'm not going to get into detail. Let me put it this way. The four-person commission, they have interviewed a lot of people already," he said. He described his thinking about the ideal running mate, and sidestepped a question about a black woman. "You know, I'm going to pick the best person -- look, you've watched me and covered me as vice president, I think the two most important things are, you've got to pick someone who's compatible with you both in terms of your style -- and my style and Barack's style were very different but they were compatible, they worked with one another -- and someone who in fact you would want to be the last person in the room when you're making a tough decision, and who will be loyal in the sense that whatever disagreements you have are between you and the president at that moment. and so that's a process that's underway," he said. "The president is stepping up his attacks on mail-in voting. How confident are you that the election in November is going to be safe, secure and fair?" Bash asked.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/biden-trump-talk-about-guy-whos-missing