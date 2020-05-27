Andrew Ross Sorkin Loses It On Squawk Box As Joe Kernen Makes Excuses For Trump

Articles

There's always a lot of yelling on Squawk Box, but this time, it was Andrew Sorkin yelling about Joe Kernen's boot licking for Trump. "Joe, Joe. You missed it 100% on the way down and you missed 100,000 deaths. We can have this debate back and forth, and you can try to question the questions I'm asking -- " Joe interrupted. "Hold on, hold on," Sorkin said. "I'm not going do this with you, Joe. Every morning, you try to question the questions I'm asking, these are questions that investors are asking every single morning. I'm trying to get through some of this clutter. I may be right, I may be wrong. That makes the market. It doesn't make people good or bad or right to act the way you are. I'm sorry." A more little back and forth about the coronavirus crisis, and then Sorkin explodes. "Joseph, you didn't panic about anything. A hundred thousand people died, Joe. All you did was try to help your friend the president. That's what you did. Every single morning on this show you abused your position, Joe." "That's totally unfair, I'm trying to help investors keep their cool, keep their heads. as it turned out, that's what they should have done," Kernen insisted. "You know what, Joseph? Do the news," Sorkin said. "If they had listened to you, we should be at about 8,000," Kernen said. "I wasn't arguing about selling stocks, I was arguing about people's lives. Do the news, I'm begging you." ...

