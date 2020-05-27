Republican Governors Invite Trump to Move Conventions to Their States

Articles

Three Republican governors are offering to hold the party's 2020 national convention in their state if North Carolina doesn't satisfy U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for a full gathering in August.

The governors of Florida, Georgia and Texas all say their state would be the ideal place for Republicans to gather.

The convention, where Trump is certain to be nominated for a second term, is set to open in Charlotte on August 24.

But Democratic Governor Roy Cooper has yet to give Trump assurance that the state will be fully reopened from the coronavirus restrictions by then.

Trump is giving Cooper a week to make that promise or Trump says he will take the convention — and the millions of dollars in revenue it generates — elsewhere.

Trump is suggesting a political motive behind Cooper's inability to commit.

"We have a governor who doesn't want to open up the state. He's been acting very, very slowly and very suspiciously," Trump said.

Cooper's office has said he will make his decision based on science and the desire to protect the public.

Meanwhile, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made a pitch to entice his fellow Republicans to convene there, tweeting Tuesday, "With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention."

Texas has made a similar appeal and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he "would love" to have either the Republicans or Democrats meet in his state.

Democrats are scheduled to hold their convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but coronavirus restrictions could alter those plans.



