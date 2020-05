Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 09:02 Hits: 13

Studies show that social media polarizes its users. The pandemic means more Americans are on it than ever. What does that mean to a nation attempting to govern itself?

(Image credit: Caroline Amenabar/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/27/860369744/social-media-usage-is-at-an-all-time-high-that-could-mean-a-nightmare-for-democr?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics