Trump Rages After Twitter Finally Slaps Fact-Checks On His Tweets

Twitter has finally crossed the rubicon and decided that some of Trump's tweets are a lie too far. After Trump tweeted about California governor Gavin Newsom's decision to mail ballots to registered voters in order to save lives, Twitter decided after all these years that enough was enough. Trump tweeted that "mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed." There is nothing in that sentence that is true. Mail-in ballots have bar codes and must be signed by the voter. In California, those signatures are compared to the voter registration, something which is not done with in-person voting. Twitter noticed, and for the very first time added a link to actual FACTS. What a concept. Twitter confirms to @NBCNews that this is the first time that they have appended “additional context” to Trump’s tweets. “These Tweets contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.” https://t.co/tatc9TYyFR — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) May 26, 2020

