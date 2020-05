Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 20:34 Hits: 7

Anti-lobbying activists are sounding the alarm over efforts on Capitol Hill to let lobbying groups access emergency loans meant for small businesses struggling during the pandemic.Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/499221-progressives-raise-alarms-over-bipartisan-push-to-allow-nonprofits