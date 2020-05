Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 20:36 Hits: 5

The Justice Department is closing investigations into the recent stock sales involving Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) that were made earlier this year in the lead-up to, or the start of, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/499596-justice-department-closing-stock-investigations-into-loeffler-inhofe