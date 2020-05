Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 20:16 Hits: 10

Social media usage is at an all-time high in the U.S. and around the globe due to the pandemic. That could become a fertile ground for misinformation during this presidential election cycle.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/26/862654088/increased-social-media-usage-creates-perfect-conditions-for-spread-of-misinforma?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics