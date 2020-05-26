Pat Robertson Is Livid We Shut The Economy Down 'For A Few People'

Articles

The right-wing push to get Trump reelected is in full force. Task one for the propagandists is to convince the American people to rush back to work without any treatment or cure for the coronavirus and then blame Democratic governors for any consequences. Fox News has been all over this plan for a while now and Pat Robertson of the 700 Club, a vicious Trump supporter, led the charge for the Christian community early this morning. Robertson, a former Republican presidential candidate, opened his show with a monologue vilifying stay-at-home orders. "100,000 people have died from the coronavirus in America," Robertson said. But then he did a curious thing and started to spew out year-long statistics of auto fatalities and medical deaths due to medicine mistakes. Robertson said, "200,000 people die every year for getting the wrong medicine in hospitals. About 35 to 45,000 people die on the highways every year, but do we crash the economy because of bad medicine in the hospital? Do we crash the economy because of accidents on the highway?" "No we don't," he said emphatically. "But we crash the entire economy of the United States for potential 100,000 deaths..." Pat's false equivalence is astounding. And many right-wing provocateurs will say the same in the coming weeks. Citing statistics based on human error is not the same as dealing with an unknown virus, that's highly infectious with no treatment available. Robertson must be following the Kellyanne Conway email list of state-sponsored talking points.

