Hume And Moran Try To Turn Biden's Mask Into Dukakis's Helmet

Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Yesterday, Brit Hume gave President Trump an in-kind campaign contribution: Hours after President Trump was spotted Monday partaking in public Memorial Day remembrances without a face mask, he hopped on Twitter to retweet a Fox News commentator criticizing former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, for wearing one. This was the tweet: This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020 After Hume was (underastandably) attacked for this, he followed up with an even snottier response:

